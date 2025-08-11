NuScale Power Shares Rise 7% on Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenue Up Y/Y

NuScale Power SMR shares have gained 7.2% since the company reported its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7. The upward momentum can be attributed to NuScale Power’s strong year-over-year revenue growth and early NRC approval for its 77 MWe SMR design.



In the second quarter of 2025, NuScale Power reported loss per share of 13 cents, which was narrower than the loss of 31 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.33%.



The company reported revenues of $8.1 billion for the quarter, marking a significant increase of 733% from $967 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.15%. The year-over-year increase was driven by the higher fees from engineering, licensing, and pre-commercial operational services for the RoPower project.



In the second quarter of 2025, SMR achieved approval for its 77-megawatt power uprate design, solidifying its position as the only SMR technology with two NRC approvals.

NuScale Power shares have appreciated 119.5% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 13.8% return.

SMR Q2 Operating Details

SMR’s second-quarter 2025 gross margin increased to 22.1% from 12.1% in the second quarter of 2024.



In the second quarter, operating expenses increased 6.8% year over year to $44.86 million. In the reported quarter, research & development expenses declined 2.7% year over year to $11.8 million. General & administrative expenses increased 33.8% year over year to $22.52 million. Other expenses decreased 19.2% year over year to $10.54 million.



The company reported a loss from operations of $43.08 million, up from $41.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

SMR’s Balance Sheet Details

As of June 30, 2025, NuScale Power had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $420.7 million compared with $521.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

SMR’s Earnings Estimates Show Upward Movement

For the third quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss is pegged at 11 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. SMR reported earnings of 18 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $11.10 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 2,260.64%.

