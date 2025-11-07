NuScale Power Shares Plunge 14% on Q3 Loss, Revenues Rise Y/Y

NuScale Power (SMR) shares plunged 14% on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter 2025 results.

NuScale Power reported third-quarter 2025 loss per share of $1.85 per share, wider than the loss of 18 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents.

The company reported revenues of $8.24 million for the quarter, marking a significant increase of 1,635% from $0.48 million in the prior-year quarter. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.7%. The year-over-year increase was driven by the higher fees from engineering, licensing, and pre-commercial operational services for the RoPower project.

SMR’s Q3 Operating Details

SMR’s third-quarter 2025 gross margin decreased to 32.9% from 37.9% in the third quarter of 2024.

In the third quarter, operating expenses increased 1,213.5% year over year to $541.15 million. In the reported quarter, research & development expenses declined 9.1% year over year to $11.05 million. General & administrative expenses increased 2950.5% year over year to $519.22 million. Other expenses decreased 9.5% year over year to $10.87 million.

The company reported an operating loss of $538.44 million, wider than the loss of $41.02 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

SMR’s Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, NuScale Power had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $692.1 million compared with $420.7 million as of June 30, 2025.

