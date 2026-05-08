NuScale Power Shares Dip 5% as Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Fall Y/Y

NuScale Power SMR shares lost 5% on Thursday in the after-market hours after the company reported weaker-than-expected bottom-line results for the first quarter of 2026.

NuScale Power reported first-quarter 2026 loss of 14 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported revenues of $0.6 million for the first quarter, marking a significant decline from $13.4 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting a tough comparison against RoPower technology license and prior engineering activity.

NuScale Power Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NuScale Power Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NuScale Power Corporation Quote

SMR’s Revenues Fall on RoPower Timing and Mix

The revenue decline largely stemmed from timing and project mix. Management attributed the year-over-year reduction to revenue recognized from the RoPower technology license agreement that was completed in the first quarter of 2025, as well as the completion of Fluor’s FEED Phase 2 engineering services in late 2025, with no comparable activity in the first quarter of 2026.

With RoPower-related services paused at a later stage in the development cycle, reported revenues reflected a quieter quarter on the commercial execution front. As projects move forward, management reiterated expectations to realize revenues and operating cash flow from the sale of products and services.

SMR’s Q1 Operating Details

SMR’s first-quarter 2026 gross margin declined significantly to 3.7% from 52.4% in the first quarter of 2025.

In the first quarter of 2026, SMR’s research & development expenses increased 40.2% year over year to $12.8 million. General & administrative expenses increased 6.8% year over year to $24.8 million. Other expenses increased to $19.9 million, rising significantly from the year-ago quarter’s 9.9 million.

The company reported an operating loss of $57.5 million, wider than the loss of $35.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

SMR’s Balance Sheet Details

As of March 31, 2026, NuScale Power had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $890.1 million compared with $1.25 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

NuScale Power currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Celestica CLS and Amphenol APH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Broadcom have gained 19.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.45 per share, up by 9 cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 67.9% year over year.

Shares of Celestica have gained 30.3% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.16 per share, up 3.4% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 67.9% year over year.

Amphenol shares have jumped 1.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.76 per share, up by 11% over the past seven days, indicating an increase of 42.5% year over year.

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