NuScale Power to Report Q4 Earnings: How to Play the Stock

NuScale Power SMR is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $7.17 million, indicating a decline of 79.1% from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $34.22 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss per share of 10 cents, unchanged over the past 60 days. NuScale Power reported earnings of 60 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



In the last reported results for the second quarter, NuScale Power reported a loss per share of $1.85, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 11 cents.

Earnings Whispers for NuScale Power

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NuScale Power this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

NuScale Power has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Influence NuScale Power’s Q4 Results

NuScale Power is a global leader in small modular reactor technology and is focused on rapidly expanding its portfolio. The company has positioned itself as the only small modular reactor technology approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

NuScale Power’s fourth-quarter 2025 results are likely to benefit from higher demand for clean energy, along with rising demand for power. The need for electricity from AI data centers and the global move toward clean energy are likely to have supported interest in its small modular reactor technology.

The company’s partnership with ENTRA1 Energy is also growing. Through this collaboration, NuScale Power provides its power modules to ENTRA1, which then develops, finances and operates energy production plants, which are powered by SMR technology. This collaboration reduces risk and ensures the scalable deployment of clean energy solutions. Their business model helps reduce risks and gives customers flexible and reliable clean power options. These efforts are likely to have improved its market position while building its supply chain readiness.

A major highlight during the third quarter was NuScale Power’s strong support for ENTRA1 Energy’s new agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of SMR’s NRC-approved small modular reactor technology. This is the largest small modular reactor program announced in the United States and represents 72 small modular reactor modules across multiple sites in the United States.

NuScale Power is also progressing its work on the RoPower project, which aims to deploy a power plant with six NuScale Power Modules in Romania. The Fluor’s Phase 2 of the front-end engineering design study project for RoPower’s power plant in Doicesti is close to completion and is bringing in steady revenues. NuScale Power is continuously focused on commercializing its small modular reactor technology, while also working to keep costs under control and improve overall efficiency. The above-mentioned factors are likely to have contributed positively to NuScale Power’s progress in the to-be-reported quarter.

NuScale Power’s Price Performance & Stock Valuation

NuScale Power shares have plunged 27.2% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Electronics - Power Generation industry’s decline of 17.7%. The stock has underperformed its peers, which are also expanding their footprint in the nuclear energy industry.

Over the past year, NuScale Power has outperformed BWX Technologies BWXT, Constellation Energy CEG and GE Vernova GEV. Over the past year, shares of BWX Technologies, Constellation Energy and GE Vernova have gained 106.7%, 10.2% and 162.9%, respectively.

One-Year Price Return Performance



NuScale Power is currently trading at a higher price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the industry. The stock’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 23.13X, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 6.75X.

SMR Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



NuScale Power stock trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with its peers, including BWX Technologies, Constellation Energy and GE Vernova. At present, BWX Technologies, Constellation Energy and GE Vernova have P/S multiples of 5.10X, 3.91X and 4.94X, respectively.

Investment Consideration for NuScale Power

NuScale Power is gaining strong momentum across various sectors, as energy demand continues to rise. The increasing energy demand, which is driven by rising power needs by data centers, which require continuous, reliable and carbon-free energy, has been a major growth driver. Nuscale Power’s partnership with ENTRA1 Energy provides a flexible business model that helps reduce deployment risks for customers.

Despite NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, the company faces risks from increasing competition from Constellation Energy, BWX Technologies and GE Vernova, which could limit its market share over time.

In early February 2026, GE Vernova and Xcel Energy signed a long-term strategic partnership to support Xcel’s power generation and grid projects. In January 2026, Constellation Energy announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved the company’s request to upgrade the control systems at the Limerick Clean Energy Center. In December 2025, BWX Technologies was selected as part of a consortium to act as Owner’s Engineer for Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant Units 7 and 8.

Conclusion: Hold NuScale Power Stock for Now

NuScale Power’s advancements in small modular reactor technology, along with its growing partnerships, position the company as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.

However, despite these innovations and collaborations, the company faces challenges in the highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles. NuScale Power’s stretched valuation is also a concern. These factors could affect NuScale Power’s market positioning, despite its technological edge.

