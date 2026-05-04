NuScale Power to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NuScale Power SMR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss per share of 11 cents, unchanged over the past 60 days. NuScale Power reported a loss of 11 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

In the last reported results for the second quarter, NuScale Power reported a loss per share of 80 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 10 cents.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

NuScale Power Corporation Price and Consensus

NuScale Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | NuScale Power Corporation Quote

Factors Likely to Influence NuScale Power’s Q1 Results

NuScale Power is a global leader in small modular reactor technology and is focused on rapidly expanding its portfolio. The company has positioned itself as the only small modular reactor technology approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

NuScale Power’s first-quarter performance is expected to have reflected continued weakness in revenues due to the completion of key work under the RoPower project. In previous quarters, NuScale Power was able to book revenues from licensing and engineering work tied to RoPower FEED Phase 2 work, which was a key revenue contributor in prior periods. In the fourth quarter of 2025, NuScale Power's revenues plunged 95% on a year-over-year basis, mainly due to lower revenues recognized from the RoPower technology licensing agreement as Fluor’s FEED2 work was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. The completion of Fluor’s FEED2 work in the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to have weighed significantly on NuScale Power’s ability to generate revenues in the first quarter of 2026.

Further, NuScale Power is still in the early stage of commercializing its small modular reactor technology, where some large opportunities are still in the development stage. For instance, the potential 6GW program involving TVA is progressing through important early steps, where key agreements such as power purchase agreements (PPAs) are still pending.

Securing PPAs is important because it defines how electricity from future nuclear plants will be sold and is also a key requirement for securing project financing. As of now, the project cannot move forward until the PPAs and financing are finalized, which shows that one of the company’s largest potential opportunities is still dependent on agreements that have not yet been completed. These factors are likely to have weighed on NuScale Power’s prospects in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for NuScale Power

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NuScale Power this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.

NuScale Power has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks you may want to consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.24% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating a rise of 118.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Cisco Systems is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cisco Systems’ third-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 8.33% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

It is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 12. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Audioeye’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 60 days, indicating a rise of 13.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

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