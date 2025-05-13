NuScale Power in Rebound Mode With Short-Squeeze a Possibility

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:SMR]

NuScale Power’s (NYSE: SMR) stock price rebounded following the deep correction posted since late 2024. The rebound has gained traction following the Q1 release and business update, which included numerous positive advances. Among the critical details are supply chain improvements, advancement of Flour’s Phase 2 FEED study (front-end engineering and design), and a target for its first firm order for its nuclear technology by the end of the year.

Executives report increasing interest from various businesses, industries, and organizations, including industrial, government, and hyperscalers.

The Flour Phase 2 project is one to watch. It is still an early-phase project, but one that is advancing, providing revenue, and is expected to produce positive results. The final decision isn’t expected until early next year, but it will likely be a go. The project will replace a coal-fired power plant with a VOYGR-6 power plant linking six NuScale power modules into a single unit.

Other catalysts include the anticipated approval of module design upgrades. The upgrades will increase the power output of the single unit to meet the needs of prospective clients, including hyperscalers and other green-seeking, power-intensive industries. The upgrade will also increase unit efficiency and economics, making them more attractive to a wider range of applications.

Short Interest in NuScale Power Is Set Up for a Squeeze

Investors and traders should pay attention to the short interest in NuScale. Interest is down from the peaks in late 2024 and early 2025, but elevated historically and trending near record levels. The last report shows short interest rising compared to the prior month, ahead of the Q1 report, but it has likely fallen since, and the short-covering may gain momentum in the wake of the Q1 business updates.

Other sell-side interests, including the analysts and institutional activity, align with rising share prices. The analysts rate the stock as a firm Moderate Buy and see it advancing into the high-end range of targets. The consensus assumes fair value at mid-May price levels, providing some market support, while the high-end range adds 25%. Institutional activity is likewise bullish, with them owning almost 80% of the stock and buying on balance in Q1 and Q2 2025.

NuScale Power Amid Stock Price Reversal in Late Q2 2025

NuScale Power’s stock price action following the Q1 release is bullish, aligning with a market reversal underway since March. The critical resistance point is near the $19 level and could be tested by the end of May. The question is whether the market will rise to a new high sooner or later, and later is a possibility.

The market will correct from the critical resistance point in that scenario, potentially retesting support at or near the $14.50 level, and complete a Head & Shoulders Reversal Pattern by year’s end.

NuScale Revenue Surges Triple Digits in Q1; Balance Sheet Well Capitalized

NuScale revenue surged by triple digits in Q1 due to the FLOUR Doicestei power project revenue. However, the $13.4 million in revenue is a drop compared to what is expected in future quarters. The critical details include a narrowing net loss, progress on the transition from R&D to operations, and a reaffirmed 2030 target for the first commercial deployment. Other critical details include the balance sheet, which reflects an improved cash position.

The only bad news is that dilutive share sales cause the cash buildup. However, the dilutive impact is minor, about 5.6% diluted YOY, and additional sales may be unnecessary. The cash position is sufficient to sustain operations for nearly 15 quarters at the Q1 burn rate. Revenue is expected to ramp in the coming years as commercial contracts are signed and technology licenses begin to take effect, extending the company’s financial runway.

