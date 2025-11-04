NuScale Power Pre-Q3 Earnings Analysis: Hold or Fold the Stock?

NuScale Power (SMR) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $11.10 million, indicating a 2,260.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s sales of $0.47 million.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss per share of 11 cents, unchanged over the past 60 days. The consensus mark for the bottom line reflects impressive improvement from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 18 cents per share.



In the last reported results for the second quarter, NuScale Power reported a loss per share of 13 cents, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 12 cents per share.

Earnings Whispers for NuScale Power

NuScale Power has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

NuScale Power has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Influence NuScale Power’s Q3 Results

NuScale Power is a global leader in small modular reactor (SMR) technology and is focused on rapidly expanding its portfolio. The company has positioned itself as the only SMR technology approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

NuScale Power’s third-quarter 2025 results are likely to benefit from higher demand for clean energy, along with rising demand for power. The need for electricity from AI data centers and the global move toward clean energy are likely to have supported interest in its SMR technology.

NuScale has made progress in building and preparing its SMR technology with help from partners like Doosan Enerbility and ENTRA1 Energy. These efforts are likely to have improved its market position while building its supply chain readiness. Moreover, the company is continuously focused on commercialising its SMR technology, while also working to keep costs under control and improve overall efficiency.

The company’s partnership with ENTRA1 Energy is also growing. Through this collaboration, NuScale Power provides its power modules to ENTRA1, which then develops, finances and operates energy production plants, which are powered by SMR technology. This collaboration reduces risk and ensures the scalable deployment of clean energy solutions. Their business model helps reduce risks and gives customers flexible and reliable clean power options. The above-mentioned factors are likely to have contributed positively to NuScale Power’s progress in the to-be-reported quarter.

NuScale Power Price Performance & Stock Valuation

NuScale Power shares have rallied 124.9% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Electronics - Power Generation industry’s growth of 137%. The stock has demonstrated mixed performance against its peers, which are also expanding their footprint in the nuclear energy industry.

Year to date, NuScale Power has outperformed BWX Technologies (BWXT) and GE Vernova (GEV), while underperforming Oklo (OKLO) over the same time frame. Year to date, shares of Oklo, BWX Technologies and GE Vernova have gained 496%, 88.6% and 76.8%, respectively.

YTD Price Return Performance



NuScale Power is currently trading at a higher price-to-sales (P/S) multiple compared with the industry. The stock’s forward 12-month P/S ratio sits at 89.34X, significantly higher than the industry’s forward 12-month P/S ratio of 30.7X.

SMR Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



NuScale Power stock also trades at a higher P/S multiple compared with its peers, including BWX Technologies, Oklo and GE Vernova. At present, BWX Technologies, Oklo and GE Vernova have P/S multiples of 5.76X, 5.16X and 3.89X, respectively.

Investment Consideration for NuScale Power

NuScale Power is gaining strong momentum across various sectors, as energy demand continues to rise. The increasing energy demand, which is driven by rising power needs by data centers, which require continuous, reliable, and carbon-free energy, has been a major growth driver.

Moreover, the company’s partnership with ENTRA1 Energy provides a flexible business model that helps reduce deployment risks for customers. Working with suppliers like Doosan Enerbility and Framatome is also strengthening NuScale’s supply chain for long-term project execution.

Despite NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, the company faces risks from increasing competition from GE Vernova, BWX Technologies, and Oklo, which could limit its market share over time.

In September 2025, GE Vernova and Samsung C&T formed a partnership to speed up the rollout of GE Vernova’s BWRX-300 SMR in markets outside North America. In October 2025, BWX Technologies signed new agreements with Rolls-Royce SMR to design and supply steam generators and other key components for advanced reactors. In September 2025, Oklo and Sweden’s Blykalla formed a partnership to speed up the development and commercialization of advanced nuclear reactors.

Conclusion: Hold NuScale Power Stock for Now

NuScale Power’s advancements in SMR technology, along with its growing partnerships with tech giants and financial institutions, position it as a key player in the future of sustainable, carbon-free energy.

However, despite these innovations and collaborations, the company faces challenges in the highly competitive energy market, which includes the growing presence of renewable energy sources and regulatory hurdles. Additionally, NuScale Power’s stretched valuation is also a concern. These factors could affect NuScale Power’s market positioning, despite its technological edge.

