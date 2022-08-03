NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) delivers shareholders favorable 49% return over 1 year, surging 16% in the last week alone

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) share price is 49% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! NuScale Power hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because NuScale Power made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year NuScale Power saw its revenue grow by 397%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 49% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate NuScale Power in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:SMR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think NuScale Power will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that NuScale Power shareholders have gained 49% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 44% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that NuScale Power is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

