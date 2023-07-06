News & Insights

NuScale Power Names Carl Fisher COO

July 06, 2023 — 08:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NuScale Power Corp. (SMR) said that Carl Fisher will join the company as Chief Operating Officer beginning July 24, 2023.

Fisher began his career in the nuclear field in the United States Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, where he was involved in naval nuclear reactor operations and managed instrumentation and control startup, operations, maintenance, and commissioning activities. He continued his nuclear industry career with Framatome in various management roles in Instrumentation & Control (I&C), Electrical Systems, Hardware and Product Modernizations, Engineering, and Customer Accounts & Government Affairs over a 20-year period.

Most recently, Fisher was Vice President of Instrumentation & Control in North America.

Before joining to Framatome, Fisher's global experience began with Duke Energy International in Hong Kong, where he managed energy commercial development efforts in Australia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and the Philippines.

