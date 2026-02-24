NuScale Power Has Tumbled From All-Time Highs in 2025. Here's What's Next.

Key Points

NuScale is currently the only nuclear energy company in the U.S. with design certification for a small modular reactor (SMR).

The stock has taken a hard fall since hitting all-time highs in October 2025, and is best for investors who can stomach volatility.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), the nuclear technology company, hit an all-time high of $57.42 on Oct. 16, 2025. Unfortunately, the stock has since plummeted and is now trading at about $13, or roughly over 77% below that all-time high.

What gives? Well, a few things have soured investors.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The first was a widespread scare in October that an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble was about to pop. With NuScale positioned to supply power through its small modular reactors (SMR) to AI data centers, the pessimism around the technology's profit potential didn't help the outlook for the company. Other nuclear stocks, like Oklo and Nano Nuclear Energy, also fell on the same negative sentiment.

Then, in November, NuScale's third-quarter numbers missed estimates by a long shot. It was expected to report a loss of $0.11 per share. Instead, its earnings-per-share loss was closer to $1.85. It was also authorized in December to increase shares from 332 million to 662 million.

As if that weren't negative news enough, one of NuScale's largest shareholders and supports, Fluor, announced it would sell its entire stake in NuScale.

None of this, however, spells doom and gloom for the nuclear energy stock. But the SMR developer does need to ink a firm sale for it to turn its story around.

On that front, some good news has been emerging.

The most significant is related to its first potential project with Romanian nuclear operator Nuclearelectrica. In February, shareholders of Nucleareletrica approved the Final Investment Decision to build an SMR plant in Romania using NuScale's technology. The project will deploy six 77-megawatt modules and is aiming for commercial operation in 2033.

For today's investors, however, waiting seven years could be asking a bit much, especially when NuScale is already burning cash and reporting losses. As such, NuScale is still a highly speculative stock best reserved for investors who can stomach volatility. Less aggressive investors may be better served by a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and NuScale Power wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Steven Porrello has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.