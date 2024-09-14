NuScale Power Is Great. Here's Why You Shouldn't Buy It.

NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is at the leading edge of the nuclear power sector. It is doing great things and making important progress toward its goal of mass-producing small-scale modular nuclear reactors. In a world increasingly looking toward carbon-free energy sources, it is positioning itself well for a bright future. But it won't be a good fit for every investor. Here's why you might want to buy the stock and why you might not want to buy it.

NuScale is moving (slowly) toward the nuclear future

Today, nuclear reactors are giant infrastructure assets that cost huge sums of money to build and years of effort to get up and running. NuScale Power is working to upend that inefficient model by offering small, modular reactors that would be built in a factory and then delivered where they are needed.

If one reactor isn't enough, they can be linked to create a larger reactor. The end result is a less costly and more flexible nuclear power offering with the added benefit of safer operation. That's why investors like the stock.

Adding to the allure here is a balance sheet with zero debt and $136 million in cash. In other words, it is working from a strong financial position. Also, NuScale Power's largest shareholder is Fluor (NYSE: FLR), a large construction company.

Clearly, Fluor has its own motives in backing NuScale, like supporting the growth of a new market (small-scale nuclear power plant construction), but it means that NuScale has a strong parent to help it along. That's showing up right now, too, as a project from Fluor is going to help add revenue to NuScale's earnings statement, helping the upstart nuclear power company pay for its own product development plans.

There are indeed some good reasons to like the future prospects for NuScale power, including that, as management likes to highlight, it is "the only SMR certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission." So, it basically has a leg up on the competition right now.

NuScale Power comes with some big risks

Despite the positives, NuScale Power is not going to be a good fit for every investor. In fact, only aggressive types should really be looking at the stock today. There are a host of reasons.

For starters, NuScale Power's product plans are approved by U.S. regulators, but not fully approved to the point where it can start building and selling units. So, there's more work to be done before NuScale Power even has a product to sell. And while it has inked a tentative deal to sell its first units, it can't actually do that yet. It has to spend even more money on the effort to get the final government nod to start building and delivering a product.

That, in turn, means more red ink. NuScale Power is basically still in start-up mode, so it isn't unusual that more money would be going out the door than coming in. The revenue from the work with Fluor will help, but the income statement is likely to look ugly for years to come. That's because it will still have to ramp up its production abilities even after it gets all the approvals it needs. All in all, NuScale Power has a great story, but that story is still in its early chapters.

NuScale Power is an acquired taste

To highlight the risks here, it helps to look at the stock price. Over the past year, the stock has gone from a low of roughly $2 per share to a high of just over $15, and it currently sits at around $7. If you can't handle price swings like that, you definitely don't want to own this nuclear power start-up.

That said, investors with a high tolerance for risk might be interested in NuScale power, given that it has achieved a great deal on its path to producing small-scale modular nuclear reactors. But for most investors, the risks are likely too great at this point in time to justify hitting the buy button.

