NuScale Posts Narrower Q1 Loss Y/Y With Revenue Growth, Stock Up

NuScale Power Corporation SMR witnessed a 1.2% rise in its share price during the after-hours trading session yesterday, following the release of first-quarter 2025 results. The company reported a narrower loss compared with the year-ago figure, while revenues increased.



During the quarter, the company continued to strengthen its position as the first and only small module reactor provider to receive NRC design approval. With 12 modules in the manufacturing process, it further prepared the supply chain to meet the 2030 delivery target. Along with its exclusive partner, ENTRA1 Energy, the company is in advanced discussions with multiple potential customers, including governments, data centers, utilities, coal plant operators transitioning to nuclear, and energy and petrochemical companies.

Inside SMR’s Q1 Results

In the quarter under review, NuScale reported an adjusted loss per share of 11 cents, which was narrower than the loss of 21 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

NuScale Power Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NuScale Power Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NuScale Power Corporation Quote

The company reported revenues of $13.4 million for the quarter, marking a significant increase of 857% from $1.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The growth was mainly supported by contributions from the FEED Phase 2 project and the Technology License Agreement related to the RoPower Doicesti power plant.

Operating Highlights of SMR

In the quarter under discussion, operating expenses decreased 5.2% year over year to $42.3 million. The decline was mainly due to lower research and development costs, partially offset by higher general and administrative expenses as the company transitioned to commercialization.



The company reported a loss from operations of $35.3 million, down from $44 million in the year-ago quarter. Higher gross margin and lower operating expenses led to this downside.

SMR’s Financial Details

As of March 31, 2025, NuScale Power had cash and cash equivalents of $491.6 million compared with $401.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. Short-term investments as of March 31, 2025, were $30 million, down from $40 million at 2024-end.



In the quarter, the company raised $102.4 million in gross proceeds by selling 4.5 million shares through the At-The-Market program.

SMR’s Zacks Rank

NuScale Power currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN reported a narrower-than-expected loss in first-quarter 2025 results. Meanwhile, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased on a year-over-year basis.



Despite severe weather earlier in the year, the company showed resilience during the first quarter. Gaming volumes improved in March and remained stable through April and early May. PENN’s Interactive segment achieved record gaming revenues and posted strong year-over-year growth in both revenues and adjusted EBITDA, despite a weak sports betting hold across the industry.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH delivered first-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The company’s distinctive market position has helped it outperform competitors, capture greater market share and remain resilient during times of economic uncertainty. With a more balanced growth model, a stronger customer base and an expanded brand portfolio, particularly in the cycle-resistant extended-stay segment, Choice Hotels is now better positioned for both short-term stability and sustained long-term growth.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT reported lower-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, both metrics increased on a year-over-year basis.



The ongoing macroeconomic volatility is a concern for the company’s prospects, alongside increased costs and expenses due to elevated SG&A expenses and costs surrounding club operations.

