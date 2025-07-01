NUSC Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NUSC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the NUSC ETF (Symbol: NUSC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.32, changing hands as high as $41.71 per share. NUSC shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUSC's low point in its 52 week range is $32.8731 per share, with $46.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.