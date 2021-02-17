NUS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.18, changing hands as low as $48.05 per share. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NUS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.305 per share, with $63.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.22.

