NUS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.49, changing hands as low as $40.00 per share. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NUS's low point in its 52 week range is $29.955 per share, with $47.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.07.
