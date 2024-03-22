Nursing home co. Petersen Health likely to break up in bankruptcy sale

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Elder care company Petersen Health Care plans to sell its nursing homes to new care providers in bankruptcy, likely dividing its assets among multiple buyers, a company attorney said Friday.

Petersen believes that its nursing homes may be worth between $215 million and $305 million, as long as they remain operational and continue to provide a high level of care to residents, Petersen attorney Dan McGuire said at the company’s first court appearance since filing for bankruptcy Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware.

Petersen's initial bankruptcy filings did not mention a sale, but the company intends to use its bankruptcy to maintain operations and preserve value for a future sale.

"It isn't blunt and up front in the pleadings, but let me be blunt and up front now - this is a sale case," McGuire told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Horan. "I don't think it'll be one buyer. I think the homes will be sold in chunks to a bunch of different buyers who can recapitalize them and continue on with the care level that our residents need."

A bankruptcy sale will likely provide enough cash to repay Petersen's $163 million in senior debt and provide a significant recovery to other creditors, McGuire said. Petersen estimated in court filings that it had about $295 million in total debt.

Petersen currently houses 5,340 residents in about 90 senior care homes, mostly in rural Illinois.

"That is an incredibly important focus for us in this case, is keeping these homes running, keeping these people cared for in the level of care that they deserve," McGuire said.

Petersen has lined up a $45 million bankruptcy loan to keep operations running smoothly as it pursues a sale.

The loan will not only support residents but also preserve the company’s value, since Petersen believes its properties would be sold for far less as "empty pieces of real estate in these rural parts of Illinois," McGuire said.

Petersen filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, citing pressures from cyberattacks, defaults on government-backed loans, and a long-term decline in demand for nursing home care.

The company's elderly care services include assisted living, skilled nursing care, respite care, memory care, hospice, local medical transportation, radiology, and pharmacy services. Petersen also provides care to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in two of its facilities.

The case is In re: SC Healthcare Holding LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 24-10443.

For the debtor: Dan McGuire, Greg Gartland, Carrie Hardman and Joel McKnight Mudd of Winston & Strawn, among others.

