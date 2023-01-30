Nursing care homes company Orpea resumes talks with creditors, asks to suspend shares and bonds

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

January 30, 2023 — 01:02 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - French nursing care homes company Orpea ORP.PA, which has been hit by charges of malpractice at its homes, said on Monday it had resumed talks with creditors and asked for trading in its shares and bonds to be suspended, pending further information.

"Discussions between the company, a group of French third-party investors led by the Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC) and a group of unsecured financial creditors holding approximately 50% of the company’s 3.8 billion euros ($4.1 billion) of unsecured debt have resumed," Orpea said in a statement.

Orpea's shares fell by around 93% in 2022 following the publication of a book in France that outlined possible malpractice at its care homes. Orpea's shares have recovered by around 15% since the start of 2023.

Police carried out raids at Orpea homes last November, while an independent audit also found evidence of financial wrongdoing, Orpea said last June.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

