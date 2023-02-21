Nurses in England pause strikes to enter talks with government

Adds details from the statement

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nurses will pause strike action in England and begin talks with the British government on Wednesday in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said on Tuesday.

"The Health Secretary will meet with the Royal College of Nursing on Wednesday (22 February) to begin talks. The Royal College of Nursing will pause strike action during these talks,” the RCN said in a joint statementwith the government.

The statement said both sides were "committed to finding a fair and reasonable settlement."

Earlier this month the RCN had set out plans for a 48-hour walkout on March 1 involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services who did not take part in earlier walk outs.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman and Muvija M; editing by William James)

