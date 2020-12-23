US Markets

Nuro gets first ever permit for commercial use of autonomous vehicles in California

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Silicon Valley startup Nuro on Wednesday received the first ever permit to commercially deploy its self-driving vehicles in California, allowing the firm to charge a fee and receive compensation for its driverless delivery service.

