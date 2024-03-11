Nurix Therapeutics: FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold On NX-2127 Phase 1 Trial

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) announced the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on the U.S. Phase 1a/1b study evaluating NX-2127 in adults with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. The partial clinical hold on the study was announced on November 1, 2023, following the company's communication to the FDA of its intention to transition to an improved manufacturing process.

The company plans to reinitiate enrollment with the new chirally controlled drug substance in a standard dose escalation study within the current Phase 1a/1b trial.

