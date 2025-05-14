Nurix Therapeutics to Present Phase 1a/b Clinical Trial Data on Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) for CLL and Waldenström Macroglobulinemia at EHA 2025 and 18-ICML Conferences

Nurix Therapeutics will present clinical trial data for bexobrutideg at EHA 2025 and 18-ICML conferences.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that data from its ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical trial of bexobrutideg (NX-5948) will be presented at two major scientific conferences. The trial focuses on patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. Presentations will take place at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress in Milan from June 12 to 15, and the 18th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano from June 17 to 21. Bexobrutideg is an investigational small molecule designed to degrade Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) and is currently being assessed for its clinical effectiveness and safety. Nurix aims to advance targeted protein degradation therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical trial of bexobrutideg (NX-5948) in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and Waldenström macroglobulinemia will be presented at two major upcoming scientific conferences.





Data will be featured in two posters at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress (EHA 2025), taking place June 12–15, 2025, in Milan, Italy, and in an oral presentation and poster at the 18th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (18-ICML), to be held June 17–21, 2025, in Lugano, Switzerland.









EHA 2025 Presentation Details:











Title:





Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, demonstrates rapid and durable clinical responses in relapsed refractory CLL: updated findings from an ongoing Phase 1a Study









Presenting author:



Zulfa Omer, M.D., Assistant Professor Internal Medicine, College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, OH, USA







Session title:



Poster Session 1







Session date and time:



Friday, June 13 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST)







Abstract ID:



PF571







Title



:



Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, shows high clinical activity and tolerable safety in an ongoing Phase 1a/b study in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia









Presenting author:



Dima El-Sharkawi, M.B., B.S., M.A., Ph.D., MRCP FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Sutton, UK







Session title:



Poster Session 2







Session date and time:



Saturday, June 14 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST)







Abstract ID:



PS1883









18-ICML Oral Presentation Details:











Title:





Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, demonstrates rapid and durable clinical responses in relapsed refractory CLL: updated findings from an ongoing Phase 1a Study









Presenter:



Alexey Danilov, M.D., Ph.D., Marianne and Gerhard Pinkus Professor in Early Clinical Therapeutics, Co-Director of Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center, City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, CA, USA







Session title:



18:



New Drugs









Session date and time:



Saturday, June 21 (9:30 CEST).







Abstract ID:



093









18-ICML Poster Presentation Details:











Title



:



Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, shows high clinical activity and tolerable safety in an ongoing Phase 1a/b study in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia









Presenting author:



David Lewis, M.D., Consultant Hematologist, Derriford Hospital; Associate Professor, Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, UK







Session title:



Poster Session (Odd numbered posters)







Session date and time:



Thursday, June 19 (10:00-18:00 CEST)







Abstract ID:



437







About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)







Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, small molecule degrader of BTK. Bexobrutideg is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (



NCT05131022



).







About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.







Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of preclinical stage degraders of IRAK4 and STAT6, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the planned timing for the provision of updates and findings from the clinical trial of bexobrutideg at EHA 2025 and ICML 2025, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended February 28, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contacts:









Investors







Kris Fortner.





Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.







Kfortner@nurixtx.com







Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com









Media







Aljanae Reynolds





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com





