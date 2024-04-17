Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Price Target Increased by 5.58% to 25.09

The average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NRIX) has been revised to 25.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 23.77 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.14 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.28% from the latest reported closing price of 14.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.06%, an increase of 17.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 51,325K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,882K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,257K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing an increase of 12.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 12.82% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,195K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,593K shares, representing an increase of 18.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,998K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,750K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,565K shares, representing a decrease of 29.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

