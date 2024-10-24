Nurix Therapeutics initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS initiated coverage of Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) with a Buy rating and $35 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. Nurix has a “differentiated” BTK degrader that is “poised to disrupt” the $9B BTK market, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
