Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Q1 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$41.518 million, or -$0.76 per share. This compares with -$40.733 million, or -$0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.7% to $16.585 million from $12.685 million last year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$41.518 Mln. vs. -$40.733 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.76 vs. -$0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.585 Mln vs. $12.685 Mln last year.

