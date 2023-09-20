Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

From a technical perspective, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NRIX recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

Shares of NRIX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 8.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that NRIX could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NRIX's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch NRIX for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.