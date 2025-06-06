Nurix Therapeutics to Host Webcast on Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data for Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) at EHA2025

Nurix Therapeutics will host a webcast on June 12, 2025, to discuss Phase 1 trial data for bexobrutideg.

Quiver AI Summary

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a webcast conference call scheduled for June 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss new data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of bexobrutideg (NX-5948), which will be presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in Milan. Bexobrutideg is a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader being evaluated for patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. During the conference call, Nurix will offer details on two presentations concerning the drug's effectiveness and safety. The company focuses on developing targeted protein degradation therapies to improve treatment options for cancer and inflammatory diseases, supported by advanced AI technology. The live webcast can be accessed through Nurix's website, and details for participating in the call are provided.

Potential Positives

Nurix Therapeutics will present promising new data on bexobrutideg (NX-5948) at the European Hematology Association Congress, indicating potential advancements in treatment for patients with blood cancers.

The ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials for bexobrutideg show high clinical activity and tolerable safety, providing hope for improved treatment options in relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.

The company’s focus on novel targeted protein degradation medicines positions it at the forefront of innovative drug design, aligning with current trends in biopharmaceuticals.

Nurix's collaboration with leading pharmaceutical companies like Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, and Pfizer suggests strong industry partnerships that could enhance its research and development capabilities.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's performance and stock price.



The mention of risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's 10-Q and subsequent SEC filings suggests there are significant concerns that may affect investor confidence.



While no specific data is provided from the Phase 1 clinical trials, the lack of detailed results might indicate that the clinical development is not progressing as hoped, which could be viewed negatively by stakeholders.

FAQ

When is the Nurix Therapeutics webcast conference call?

The Nurix Therapeutics webcast conference call is scheduled for June 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

How can I access the Nurix webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed on the Events page in the Investors section of the Nurix website.

What is bexobrutideg (NX-5948)?

Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) is an investigational orally bioavailable small molecule degrader of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK).

Where will the data on bexobrutideg be presented?

Data on bexobrutideg will be presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in Milan, Italy.

What is Nurix Therapeutics focused on?

Nurix Therapeutics focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines for cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NRIX Insider Trading Activity

$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,634 shares for an estimated $324,443 .

. HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,272 shares for an estimated $238,480 .

. GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,067 shares for an estimated $112,101.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NRIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NRIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NRIX forecast page.

$NRIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, today announced that the company will host a webcast conference call at 8:00 a.m., ET, on Thursday, June 12, 2025, to discuss new data from the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of bexobrutideg (NX-5948) that will be presented at the European Hematology Association Congress in Milan, Italy.









Details of the webcast and conference call are as follows:











Date and time:



Thursday, June 12, 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CEST







Access details



: The live webcast will be accessible on the



Events



page in the Investors section of the company’s website. To participate in the live conference call, the dial-in number in the U.S. is 877-346-6112. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 1- 848-280-6350. A replay of the webcast and call will be archived on the Nurix website for approximately 30 days after the event.









Details of the presentations at EHA2025:













Title:





Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, demonstrates rapid and durable clinical responses in relapsed refractory CLL: updated findings from an ongoing Phase 1a Study









Presenting author:



Talha Munir M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Consultant Hematologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Deputy Chair of the United Kingdom National Cancer Research Institute CLL Study Group







Session title:



Poster Session 1







Session date and time:



Friday, June 13 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST)







Abstract ID:



PF571







Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, demonstrates rapid and durable clinical responses in relapsed refractory CLL: updated findings from an ongoing Phase 1a Study Talha Munir M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Consultant Hematologist at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Deputy Chair of the United Kingdom National Cancer Research Institute CLL Study Group Poster Session 1 Friday, June 13 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST) PF571





Title:





Bexobrutideg (NX-5948), a novel Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader, shows high clinical activity and tolerable safety in an ongoing Phase 1a/b study in patients with Waldenström macroglobulinemia









Presenting author:



Dima El-Sharkawi, M.B., B.S., M.A., Ph.D., MRCP FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist, Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, Sutton, UK







Session title:



Poster Session 2







Session date and time:



Saturday, June 14 (18:30 - 19:30 CEST)







Abstract ID:



PS1883













About Bexobrutideg (NX-5948)







Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain penetrant, small molecule degrader of BTK. Bexobrutideg is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Additional information on the ongoing clinical trial can be accessed at clinicaltrials.gov (



NCT05131022



).







About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.







Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of preclinical stage degraders of IRAK4 and STAT6, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit



http://www.nurixtx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Nurix’s intention to present and discuss new data from the bexobrutideg (NX-5948) clinical trial at and in connection with EHA2025, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended February 28, 2025, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Nurix’s business and results of operations, which could, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Nurix’s stock price. Nurix cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nurix undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Contacts:









Investors







Kris Fortner





Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.







kfortner@nurixtx.com







Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com









Media







Aljanae Reynolds





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com







Kris Fortner





Nurix Therapeutics







Kfortner@nurixtx.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.