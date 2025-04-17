Nurix Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance for GS-6791/NX-0479 IND, Phase 1 Trials Set to Begin in Q2 2025 in Collaboration with Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences initiates Phase 1 study for Nurix's IRAK4 degrader GS-6791/NX-0479, targeting inflammatory diseases.

Quiver AI Summary

Nurix Therapeutics announced that its collaboration partner, Gilead Sciences, will commence a Phase 1 clinical trial for the IRAK4 degrader GS-6791/NX-0479 in healthy volunteers in Q2 2025 following FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application. This drug holds potential for treating chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis. Nurix will receive a $5 million milestone payment from Gilead, increasing the total payments under their 2019 collaboration agreement to $135 million, with further potential milestone payments totaling $420 million. The IRAK4 degrader is designed to effectively block inflammatory signals by degrading IRAK4, which plays a critical role in the signaling pathways of inflammation, showcasing strong preclinical efficacy. Through this partnership, Nurix aims to advance innovative therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases while retaining options for co-development and co-detailing in the U.S.

Potential Positives

Nurix Therapeutics has received FDA clearance for the IND of GS-6791/NX-0479, allowing the initiation of a Phase 1 study, marking a significant milestone in the development of its therapeutic pipeline.

The company is set to receive a $5 million milestone payment from Gilead, increasing the total funding from their collaboration to $135 million, which reflects strong financial support for their research initiatives.

Nurix is eligible for an additional $420 million in potential milestone payments related to the IRAK4 degrader program, indicating significant future revenue potential from this collaboration.

The development of GS-6791/NX-0479 shows promise as a best-in-class therapeutic for chronic inflammatory diseases, which may enhance Nurix's reputation and position in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Potential Negatives

While the announcement details a significant milestone with FDA clearance of the IND for GS-6791/NX-0479, the press release does not provide any data on the potential risks or adverse events associated with the drug, which could raise concerns among stakeholders regarding safety and future clinical trials.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainties related to the collaboration with Gilead and the development of GS-6791/NX-0479, suggesting potential volatility in future performance and outcomes for Nurix.

The extensive financial arrangements, including milestone payments and shared profits with Gilead, may indicate reliance on external partners for revenue generation, which could be viewed as a lack of independence in their development strategy.

FAQ

What is the significance of Nurix's collaboration with Gilead Sciences?

The collaboration aims to develop targeted protein degradation therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases, enhancing treatment options.

When will the Phase 1 trial for GS-6791/NX-0479 begin?

The Phase 1 trial is expected to commence in Q2 2025 following FDA clearance of the IND.

What conditions could GS-6791/NX-0479 potentially treat?

GS-6791/NX-0479 may be effective for chronic inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis.

How much total funding has Nurix received from Gilead?

Nurix has received a total of $135 million under the collaboration agreement, including a recent $5 million milestone payment.

What are the potential future milestones for Nurix?

Nurix is eligible for an additional $420 million in future milestones related to the IRAK4 degrader program.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NRIX Insider Trading Activity

$NRIX insiders have traded $NRIX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTINE RING (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,732 shares for an estimated $740,072 .

. HOUTE HANS VAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 14,550 shares for an estimated $283,834 .

. GWENN HANSEN (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,127 shares for an estimated $156,796.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $NRIX stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NRIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NRIX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NRIX forecast page.

$NRIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NRIX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NRIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Leerink Partners set a target price of $16.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 David Dai from UBS set a target price of $35.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $30.0 on 10/21/2024

Full Release



Collaboration partner, Gilead Sciences, to begin



Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) and multiple ascending dose (MAD) study in healthy volunteers in Q2 2025









GS-6791/NX-0479 has potential clinical applications across multiple blockbuster markets in





inflammation, in both rheumatology and dermatology, including rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis









Nurix to receive a $5 million milestone payment from Gilead for FDA clearance of the IND, bringing the total amount received under the 2019 collaboration agreement to $135 million









Nurix is eligible for an additional $420 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones associated with the IRAK4 degrader program as well as potential future royalties and retains an option to co-develop and co-detail in the United States with the parties splitting U.S. profits and losses







SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the IND for the IRAK4 degrader GS-6791/NX-0479, enabling the initiation of a Phase 1 trial, which is anticipated to begin in Q2 2025.





“GS-6791/NX-0479 is a highly optimized, selective, oral degrader of IRAK4, a master regulator of IL-1R/TLR signaling pathways that plays a crucial role in inflammatory processes. IRAK4 has both kinase and scaffolding functions, thus complete pathway blockade requires an innovative approach like targeted protein degradation,” said Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Nurix. “In preclinical studies, GS-6791/NX-0479 has demonstrated rapid and potent IRAK4 degradation across multiple human cell types in vitro, as well as rapid and sustained degradation in non-human primates. The ability to achieve complete IRAK4 degradation and cytokine suppression in disease-relevant tissues such as synovial fibroblasts and keratinocytes supports GS-6791/NX-0479’s potential as a best-in-class therapeutic. Additionally, GS-6791/NX-0479 has shown robust efficacy in rodent models of arthritis, supporting its potential to deliver superior therapeutic benefits for chronic inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis.”





“Today’s announcement highlights the continuing success and productivity of our collaboration with Gilead and demonstrates Nurix’s ability to advance potential best-in-class degrader-based medicines for patients suffering from inflammation and autoimmune diseases,” said Arthur T. Sands, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Nurix. “GS-6791/NX-0479 is one drug candidate emerging from Nurix’s growing pipeline of degrader-based medicines designed to treat inflammation and autoimmune diseases, including our STAT6 degrader in collaboration with Sanofi and our proprietary BTK degrader NX-5948, which we plan to evaluate in patients with inflammation and autoimmune diseases.”





In June 2019, Gilead and Nurix entered into a global strategic collaboration to discover, develop and commercialize a pipeline of up to five innovative targeted protein degradation therapies for patients with cancer and other challenging diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Nurix received an upfront payment of $45 million and was eligible to receive success-based preclinical milestones totaling $15 million, along with a licensing fee of $20 million and $425 million in potential clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones payments per program as well as up to low double-digit tiered royalties on net sales. Following the receipt of $5 million for the IND clearance, Nurix remains eligible for $420 million in potential future milestones for the IRAK4 program. Nurix retains the option to co-develop and co-detail up to two programs in the United States, following completion of an applicable Phase 1 clinical trial, subject to certain restrictions. For those programs that Nurix opts in to co-develop and co-detail, the parties will split development costs as well as profits and losses 50/50 for the United States, and Nurix will be eligible to receive royalties on ex-U.S. sales and reduced milestone payments. Gilead has the right to veto up to one co-development option, in which case the option will revert back to Nurix for use on potential future licensed products.







About GS-6791/NX-0479







GS-6791/NX-0479 is a potent, selective, oral IRAK4 degrader. IRAK4 plays a critical role in toll-like receptor (TLR) and interleukin-1 family receptor (IL-1R) signaling and has both scaffold and kinase functions, making it an ideal target for disruption by targeted protein degradation. Degradation of IRAK4 by GS-6791/NX-0479 has potential applications in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s collaboration partner, Gilead Sciences, licensed the program in 2023 and is responsible for advancing this program through clinical development.







About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.







Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted protein degradation medicines, the next frontier in innovative drug design aimed at improving treatment options for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK), a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B), an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cells and NK cells. Nurix also is advancing multiple potentially first-in-class or best-in-class degraders and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) in its preclinical pipeline. Nurix’s partnered drug discovery pipeline consists of preclinical stage degraders of IRAK4 and STAT6, as well as multiple additional programs under collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Pfizer Inc., within which Nurix retains certain options for co-development, co-commercialization and profit sharing in the United States for multiple drug candidates. Powered by a fully AI-integrated discovery engine capable of tackling any protein class, and coupled with unparalleled ligase expertise, Nurix’s dedicated team has built a formidable advantage in translating the science of targeted protein degradation into clinical advancements. Nurix aims to establish degrader-based treatments at the forefront of patient care, writing medicine’s next chapter with a new script to outmatch disease. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Nurix’s plans and expectations with respect to GS-6791/NX-0479; the therapeutic potential and other advantages of GS-6791/NX-0479, including its potential to address chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and atopic dermatitis; and the potential benefits of and Nurix’s expectations with respect to its strategic collaborations, including the achievement of research milestones. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability of each party to perform its obligations under the Nurix-Gilead collaboration; (ii) whether the parties will be able to successfully conduct and complete preclinical development, clinical development and commercialization of any drug candidates under the Nurix-Gilead collaboration; (iii) the unexpected emergence of adverse events or other undesirable side effects during preclinical and clinical development; (iv) whether Nurix will be able to fund development activities and achieve development goals, including those under the Nurix-Gilead collaboration; (v) risks and uncertainties relating to the timing and receipt of payments from Nurix’s collaboration partners, including milestone payments and royalties on future potential product sales; and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2025, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.







Contacts:









Investors







Jason Kantor, Ph.D.





Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.







ir@nurixtx.com







Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com









Media







Aljanae Reynolds





Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors







areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.