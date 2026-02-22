Nurix Stock Is Down 6% This Past Year, but One Biotech Fund Still Boosted Its Bet By $63 Million

Key Points

Redmile Group increased its Nurix Therapeutics holding by 4,415,514 shares; the estimated trade value was $63.43 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $119.55 million, reflecting the combined impact of share purchases and Nurix Therapeutics’ price movement.

Redmile Group, LLC held 8,093,908 Nurix Therapeutics shares ($153.54 million) at quarter-end.

The Nurix Therapeutics stake comprised 11.31% of Redmile’s reported AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Redmile Group disclosed a buy of 4,415,514 Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares, an estimated $63.43 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Redmile Group bought 4,415,514 additional shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX). The estimated transaction value was $63.43 million, calculated using the mean unadjusted close for the fourth quarter of 2025. At quarter-end, the value of Redmile’s Nurix Therapeutics position increased by $119.55 million, a figure that incorporates both new share purchases and changes in the stock price.

What else to know

Redmile Group's Nurix Therapeutics position now represents 11.31% of its $1.358 billion in 13F reportable AUM following the buy.

Top five holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:SRRK: $229.98 million (16.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:KRYS: $167.08 million (12.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:NRIX: $153.54 million (11.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:STOK: $128.04 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:IMNM: $122.83 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of Nurix Therapeutics were priced at $15.64, down 6.52% over the prior year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 23.00 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $15.64 Market Capitalization $1.37 billion Revenue (TTM) $83.98 million Net Income (TTM) ($264.46 million)

Company snapshot

Nurix Therapeutics develops small molecule therapies targeting cancer and immune disorders, with lead programs including BTK degraders (NX-2127, NX-5948) and CBL-B inhibitors (NX-1607, NX-0255).

The company operates a research-driven biopharmaceutical model, generating revenue through product candidates in clinical trials and strategic collaborations with firms such as Gilead Sciences and Sanofi.

It serves oncology and immunology markets, focusing on patients with relapsed or refractory cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company leveraging targeted protein modulation to address unmet needs in oncology and immune disorders. The company pursues a pipeline of innovative therapies and partners with major pharmaceutical firms to advance its clinical programs. Its strategic collaborations and proprietary platform position it to compete in the rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Nurix is not a momentum darling at the moment. The stock is down over the past year and trails the broader market. Yet the company just moved its lead BTK degrader, bexobrutideg, into a registrational DAYBreak program, supported by Phase 1 data showing an 83% objective response rate and median progression-free survival of 22.1 months. The firm’s CEO described last quarter as “a pivotal inflection point” for the firm.



Financially, Nurix ended fiscal 2025 with $592.9 million in cash and marketable securities, bolstered by a $250 million equity offering in October. Revenue for the year reached $84 million, though R&D spending climbed to $316.9 million as the company accelerated clinical programs. Meanwhile, the net loss widened to $264.5 million, showing that this is a capital-intensive story by design.



With Nurix at more than 11% of assets, it sits alongside other high-conviction biotech bets. For long-term investors, the question is simple. Do you believe degrader-based medicines can reset standards in CLL and beyond? If the pivotal data deliver, today’s volatility will look like table stakes.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

