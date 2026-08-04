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NRIX

Nurix & Roche Enroll First Patient In Phase 3 DAYBreak Study For Bexobrutideg In Leukemia

August 04, 2026 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, reported on Tuesday the enrollment of the first patient in the Phase 3 DAYBreak CLL-306 trial evaluating Bexobrutideg in treating relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia (CLL/SLL). The study will compare the performance of bexobrutideg against the non-covalent BTK inhibitor, pirtobrutinib.

Bexobrutideg is an investigational, orally available, brain-penetrant, highly selective small molecule degrader of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK). The novel molecule was developed in collaboration with Roche (RHHBY), and the two companies jointly conduct clinical studies of the drug. The Phase 2 single-arm study DAYBreak CLL-201 is also evaluating bexobrutideg in relapsed/refractory CLL.

The randomized Phase 3 trial for bexobrutideg plans to enroll approximately 620 patients of relapsed/refractory CLL/SLL who have received treatment with a covalent BTK inhibitor. Patients will be randomized to receive either 600 mg of bexobrutideg orally or pirobrutinib.

The primary endpoints of the study will measure overall response rate (ORR) and progression-free survival (PFS), as assessed by an independent monitoring committee.

Nurix is further exploring the use of bexobrutideg in a Phase 1a/1b trial for relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies, and in combination with venetoclenax for treatment-naive CLL patients.

NRIX closed Monday at $23.22, up 0.04%. In the pre-market, shares are trading at $23.77, up 2.37%.

RHHBY closed Monday at $55.08, up 0.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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