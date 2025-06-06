Nurix To Report New Data From Ongoing Trial Of Bexobrutideg In B-Cell Malignancies

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX), announced that it will host a webcast conference call on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss new data from its ongoing Phase 1 trial of bexobrutideg or NX-5948.

The data will be presented at the 30th European Hematology Association Congress or EHA2025 in Milan, Italy.

Bexobrutideg, an investigational oral Bruton's tyrosine kinase or BTK degrader, is being evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.

The ongoing Phase 1a/b study demonstrates rapid and durable clinical responses and a tolerable safety profile in chronic lymphocytic leukemia or CLL and Waldenström macroglobulinemia or WM patients.

At EHA2025, Nurix will present two posters:

--- Updated Phase 1a data in relapsed refractory CLL, presented by Talha Munir, on June 13.

-- Clinical activity and safety data in WM, presented by Dima El-Sharkawi, on June 14.

Looking ahead to 2025, Nurix Therapeutics plans to advance its clinical and preclinical pipeline by initiating pivotal studies for NX-5948 in CLL and expanding into other cancers and inflammatory diseases.

The company aims to drive NX-2127 and NX-1607 to proof-of-concept data in lymphoma and other indications through ongoing dose escalation and Phase 1b studies.

Additionally, Nurix expects to advance its IRAK4 degrader program into clinical development with Gilead, nominate a STAT6 degrader candidate with Sanofi, and select at least one wholly owned degrader candidate for IND-enabling studies.

Currently, NRIX is trading at $12.86, up by 2.92 percent on the Nasdaq.

