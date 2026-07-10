Nurix Posts Wider Q2 Net Loss As Revenue Drops; Highlights $700 Mln Roche Deal

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) reported financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2026, reflecting a wider net loss and a decline in revenue. In addition, the company provided operational and pipeline updates.

Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein degradation medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Nurix's pipeline includes Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) degrader Bexobrutideg for B-cell malignancies, alongside Zelebrudomide for B-cell cancers and NX-1607 for advanced solid tumors.

Q2 2026 Financial Performance

For the second quarter, net loss widened to $89.5 million, or $0.81 per share, from $43.5 million, or $0.52 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell to $9 million from $44.1 million last year, primarily due to $30 million in license revenue recognised in the prior-year period from two Sanofi license extensions. During the quarter, Nurix achieved a $2 million research milestone under its collaboration with Sanofi.

As of May 31, 2026, Nurix had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $443.5 million. In addition, the company expects to receive $700 million upfront payment from Roche in the third fiscal quarter of 2026.

Operational Highlights

Nurix entered into collaboration with Roche to co-develop and co-commercialise bexobrutide across malignant haematology, immunology and neurology.

The company expects to receive $700 million upfront payment within 30 days following the agreement and is eligible for milestone payments, for potential total payments of up to $2.3 billion, including the upfront payment.

Pipeline Highlights

Enrollment is continuing in the pivotal Phase 2 DAYBreak CLL-201 trial of Bexobrutide in patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL).

In addition, preparations are underway for the global randomised Phase 3 DAYBreak CLL-306 confirmatory trial in relapsed/refractory CLL.

NRIX has traded between $8.19 and $25.08 over the last year.

NRIX closed Thursday at $24.69, up 1.56%.

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