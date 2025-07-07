BioTech
Nurix: European Medicines Agency Grants Orphan Drug Designation To Bexobrutideg

July 07, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) announced that the European Medicines Agency has granted Orphan Drug Designation to bexobrutideg for the treatment of lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma. Bexobrutideg is an orally bioavailable, brain penetrant degrader of Brutons tyrosine kinase which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies, including lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma.

"The EMA's Orphan Drug Designation for bexobrutideg represents an important milestone in our regulatory strategy and underscores the significant unmet medical need for improved treatments for Waldenstrm macroglobulinemia," said Arthur Sands, president and chief executive officer of Nurix.

