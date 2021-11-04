NuOrion Demands Urgent Board Action To Accelerate Digital Transformation At Macy's

(RTTNews) - NuOrion Advisors, a shareholder of Macy's, Inc. (M), said it has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Macy's urging board action To accelerate digital transformation. In the letter, NuOrion demanded the formation of a Digital Special Committee to evaluate and solicit proposals: from private equity firms to make a strategic investment in Macys.com; from EV Car manufacturing and charging companies to utilize ground floor and parking facilities of landmark stores; and pursue the acceptance of Crypto payments.

NuOrion believes Macy's share price is materially undervalued and requires urgent action to unlock value.

