Numis Reiterates XPS Pensions Group (LSE:XPS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of XPS Pensions Group (LSE:XPS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.92% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPS Pensions Group is 199.07. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $226.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.92% from its latest reported closing price of 166.00.

The projected annual revenue for XPS Pensions Group is 180MM, an increase of 21.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

XPS Pensions Group Maintains 4.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.52%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPS Pensions Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XPS is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.95% to 983K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 408K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing a decrease of 31.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 21.08% over the last quarter.

GPMCX - Grandeur Peak Global Micro Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 139K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281K shares, representing a decrease of 101.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 46.52% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DDLS - WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund N holds 45K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPS by 21.72% over the last quarter.

