Numis Reiterates Vanquis Banking Group (LSE:VANQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Vanquis Banking Group (LSE:VANQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.19% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vanquis Banking Group is 377.02. The forecasts range from a low of 191.90 to a high of $687.75. The average price target represents an increase of 67.19% from its latest reported closing price of 225.50.

The projected annual revenue for Vanquis Banking Group is 606MM, an increase of 45.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

Vanquis Banking Group Maintains 9.14% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.14%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.67. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanquis Banking Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VANQ is 0.03%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 21,190K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,501K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 37.78% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,961K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 20.95% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,726K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,442K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares, representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 23.22% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 1,308K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 28.59% over the last quarter.

