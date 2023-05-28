Numis Reiterates Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.31% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tate & Lyle is 937.89. The forecasts range from a low of 818.10 to a high of $1,102.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.31% from its latest reported closing price of 799.50.

The projected annual revenue for Tate & Lyle is 1,921MM, an increase of 22.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

Tate & Lyle Maintains 2.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.28%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tate & Lyle. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TATE is 0.30%, an increase of 1.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.53% to 40,733K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,274K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 2.83% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 3,183K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 1.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,089K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 6.03% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,253K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing a decrease of 13.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 12.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,175K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares, representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TATE by 0.03% over the last quarter.

