Numis Reiterates Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Sabre Insurance Group (LSE:SBRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.98% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sabre Insurance Group is 145.99. The forecasts range from a low of 93.93 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.98% from its latest reported closing price of 135.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre Insurance Group is 204MM, an increase of 27.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Sabre Insurance Group Maintains 3.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.75%.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre Insurance Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 29.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRE is 0.21%, an increase of 49.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.35% to 28,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 9,562K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,800K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 4.68% over the last quarter.

FWWFX - Fidelity Worldwide Fund holds 6,755K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,555K shares, representing an increase of 17.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 42.51% over the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,097K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,650K shares, representing an increase of 48.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 105.25% over the last quarter.

NWXSX - Nationwide International Small Cap Fund holds 1,462K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 1,432K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRE by 0.27% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.