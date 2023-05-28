Numis Reiterates Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.86% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marks & Spencer Group is 168.98. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $220.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.86% from its latest reported closing price of 179.50.

The projected annual revenue for Marks & Spencer Group is 12,225MM, an increase of 8.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 113 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKS is 0.16%, an increase of 19.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 181,011K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,852K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,191K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 25.26% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,582K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,320K shares, representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 44.85% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,062K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,908K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 30.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,244K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 23.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,194K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

