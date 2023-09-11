Numis Reiterates LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of LondonMetric Property (LSE:LMP) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.62% Upside

As of September 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for LondonMetric Property is 214.11. The forecasts range from a low of 167.66 to a high of $291.90. The average price target represents an increase of 23.62% from its latest reported closing price of 173.20.

The projected annual revenue for LondonMetric Property is 161MM, an increase of 17.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.11.

LondonMetric Property Maintains 5.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.48%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in LondonMetric Property. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMP is 0.25%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 100,866K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,605K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,621K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 4.09% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,840K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,768K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 9.16% over the last quarter.

FIRAX - Fidelity International Real Estate Fund Fidelity Advisor International Real Estate Fund: holds 8,513K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,818K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,521K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,268K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 3.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,930K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,923K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMP by 1.83% over the last quarter.

