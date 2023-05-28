Numis Reiterates Kin & Carta (LSE:KCT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Kin & Carta (LSE:KCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 238.95% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kin & Carta is 219.98. The forecasts range from a low of 198.97 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 238.95% from its latest reported closing price of 64.90.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kin & Carta is 213MM, an increase of 4.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kin & Carta. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KCT is 0.46%, a decrease of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.85% to 7,279K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 3,302K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DIEFX - Destinations International Equity Fund Class I holds 1,427K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing a decrease of 44.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 66.15% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 896K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WISNX - William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund Class N holds 415K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 65.32% over the last quarter.

PBIIX - Polen International Small Company Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 276K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KCT by 6.06% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.