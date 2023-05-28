Numis Reiterates Hill & Smith Holdings (LSE:HILS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Hill & Smith Holdings (LSE:HILS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.72% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hill & Smith Holdings is 1,553.80. The forecasts range from a low of 1,313.00 to a high of $1,690.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.72% from its latest reported closing price of 1,456.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hill & Smith Holdings is 792MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

Hill & Smith Holdings Maintains 2.40% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.40%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hill & Smith Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HILS is 0.10%, an increase of 18.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.95% to 8,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,932K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HILS by 69.17% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,056K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HILS by 16.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 614K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HILS by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 546K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HILS by 14.12% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 503K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HILS by 28.97% over the last quarter.

