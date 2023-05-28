Numis Reiterates Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Gamma Communications (LSE:GAMA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.39% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamma Communications is 1,605.77. The forecasts range from a low of 1,161.50 to a high of $2,173.50. The average price target represents an increase of 35.39% from its latest reported closing price of 1,186.00.

The projected annual revenue for Gamma Communications is 525MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

Gamma Communications Maintains 1.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamma Communications. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAMA is 0.06%, a decrease of 39.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.89% to 2,224K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 424K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAMA by 0.45% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 363K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMA by 1.47% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 235K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 194K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAMA by 4.49% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 184K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

