Numis Reiterates Capital & Regional (LSE:CAL) Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Capital & Regional (LSE:CAL) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.98% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital & Regional is 70.99. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.98% from its latest reported closing price of 58.20.

The projected annual revenue for Capital & Regional is 31MM, a decrease of 49.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

Capital & Regional Maintains 9.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.45%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.74%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital & Regional. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAL is 0.00%, an increase of 13.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 5K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

