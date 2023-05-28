Numis Reiterates Alliance Pharma (LSE:APH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis reiterated coverage of Alliance Pharma (LSE:APH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alliance Pharma is 93.11. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.40% from its latest reported closing price of 61.50.

The projected annual revenue for Alliance Pharma is 195MM, an increase of 16.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

Alliance Pharma Maintains 2.89% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.89%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 10.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alliance Pharma. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.04%, a decrease of 53.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.03% to 32,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 17,288K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,812K shares, representing a decrease of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,373K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,244K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,930K shares, representing a decrease of 1,099.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 92.15% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,192K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,171K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 9.07% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,461K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing an increase of 24.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 19.13% over the last quarter.

