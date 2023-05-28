Numis Initiates Coverage of Tristel (LSE:TSTL) with Add Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Numis initiated coverage of Tristel (LSE:TSTL) with a Add recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tristel is 417.18. The forecasts range from a low of 413.09 to a high of $429.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of 340.00.

The projected annual revenue for Tristel is 34MM, an increase of 2.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Tristel Maintains 1.93% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.93%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.91. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tristel. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSTL is 0.61%, an increase of 19.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 96K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WASIX - Seven Canyons Strategic Income Fund Investor Class holds 64K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Equity Trust holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGLCX - Gabelli International Small Cap Fund Class C holds 15K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GGMMX - Gabelli Global Mini Mites Fund CLASS I holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

