'Numerous fatalities' as small plane crashes in Kingston, Ontario

Nov 28 (Reuters) - A small plane crashed in a wooded area on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario on Wednesday evening, killing "numerous" people, the local police said.

The Kingston Police did not disclose the number of people onboard the Piper PA-32 aircraft, but confirmed "numerous fatalities," without elaborating further.

The Piper PA-32 is a single-engine aircraft, which seats five to six people.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it would send a team to investigate the crash.

