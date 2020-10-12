Numerai Hedge Fund Offers $50M in NMR Tokens for Fresh Stock Market ‘Signals’

Hedge fund Numerai is offering $50 million of its numeraire (NMR) token to quants, researchers and even fellow funds that provide original stock market Ã¢ÂÂsignalsÃ¢ÂÂ into its data clearinghouse, Numerai Signals.

The startup said its new system will allow anyone to monetize novel market intelligence by sharing it with Numerai, whose data scientists have long crowdsourced trading strategies.

This can yield higher returns than if the individual personally traded on the stock market signals, Numerai claims.

One caveat: Only current NMR tokenholders (and those interested in amassing yet more NMR tokens) can participate. Numerai will reward profitable signals based on the sourceÃ¢ÂÂs staked NMR.

NMR was trading 8% higher on Monday, according to CoinGecko, however the dayÃ¢ÂÂs largest pop preceded the public unveiling of Numerai Signals.

