Numbers to Know Ahead of FOMC Meeting

The market is certain as to the action that will come from Wednesday’s FOMC meeting (no change in the target rate). However, the question as to whether there will be more hikes, or the next move is a cut is being debated. Below we look at what the derivative markets are forecasting for the next FOMC move and cover how the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) has behaved in the last twelve FOMC announcement days.

As of last Friday, the derivative markets priced in a 0.8% chance of a hike. That’s not 100% of no change, but that projection is likely dead on. The chart below shows the market’s odds of a hike starting with the last FOMC meeting (July 26, 2023) through Friday September 15, 2023. With one brief exception, the odds basically trended lower.

The projection for other FOMC announcement dates experienced a bit more volatility since the last meeting. For example, the next meeting, on November 1, is forecasted at 31%, but rose to a tad over 69% over the past few weeks before moving to lower levels.

We are not going to show all the meeting odds, but we do want to highlight a couple of 2024 meetings and when the first cut may be coming. The chart below shows the odds of a cut at the March 20, 2024, meeting, which was well over 100% after the last FOMC meeting. Note the odds may be over 100% as the hike is based on the market’s projection of a rate change. For clarity, 120% means certainty of a 25bp cut and 20% chance of the FOMC cutting by 50bp.

Since the last FOMC meeting, the odds of a cut in March 2024 have worked down to only 20%. So, when does the market (not economists, the market) think the next FOMC move will be? Currently, the meeting with more than a 50% chance of a cut is June 12, 2024. You can see on the chart below the odds at just over 70%.

The June FOMC prediction at 200% on the earlier part of the chart above indicates an expectation of a cut of 50bp by that meeting. Note the odds are now 70%, but much lower than the peak in early August.

The most recent NDX price changes on FOMC have all fallen under the average price change on all days in 2023 (+/-0.95%). It appears as there is more certainty around the end of rate hikes, the market reacts a bit less to announcements.

Finally, the straddle pricing on the chart below has trended lower since the December 2023 announcement. This is a function of tamer moves, more market certainty, and a lack of an outlier move like the price action for most announcements in 2022.

As always, it is anyone’s guess as to what the market reaction will be to this week’s FOMC announcement. We will be watching the straddle pricing late Tuesday and subsequent reaction as well as checking the tape for any good or bad trades around the announcement.

