Number of vessels to load sugar in Brazil surges, August exports 30% up

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The line-up of vessels expected to load sugar at Brazilian ports surged this month and government data on Monday showed the country's exports of the sweetener are on track to a 30% jump in August.

Data from shipping agency Williams showed 86 vessels expected to load 3.6 million tonnes of mostly raw sugar for exports at Brazilian ports currently.

At the same time last year, there were only 36 vessels expected to load 1.32 million tonnes of sugar.

Data from the country's trade ministry said that up to the second week of August the average daily volume of sugar exports was at 150,580 tonnes, 30% above the volume seen at the same period a year earlier.

Brazil's sugar industry had a slower start to the season this year since dry weather hampered cane development, but operations picked-up recently.

"Demand is strong and weather worries perhaps have brought forward demand," said a U.S.-based sugar trader.

Dry weather in parts of Europe were seen cutting sugar production from beet. There were also reports of weather problems in Chinese sugar crops. Those factors, the trader said, might have led importers to seek additional cargoes of Brazilian sugar as a guarantee.

The trader also said that the inverted market in sugar futures, with spot contracts at higher prices than deferred ones, signals a tight situation on the supply side at the moment.SUGAR

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.