Number of dead after Russian mine blaze rises to six -Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The death toll after a fire at a Siberian coal mine has risen to six, the Interfax news agency cited the regional governor of the Kemerovo region as saying on Thursday, with close to 50 people still trapped inside.

Rescuers have already saved more than 200 people from the mine.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.