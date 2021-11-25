Number of dead after Russian mine blaze rises to six -Ifax

Contributors
Alexander Marrow Reuters
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published

The death toll after a fire at a Siberian coal mine has risen to six, the Interfax news agency cited the regional governor of the Kemerovo region as saying on Thursday, with close to 50 people still trapped inside.

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The death toll after a fire at a Siberian coal mine has risen to six, the Interfax news agency cited the regional governor of the Kemerovo region as saying on Thursday, with close to 50 people still trapped inside.

Rescuers have already saved more than 200 people from the mine.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters